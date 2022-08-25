The Project

Push To Impose Freeze On Rental Prices
NC | News

The Greens are pushing for a rent freeze to combat the cost of living crisis. Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather joins us as we ask, could this really work and is it fair on landlords?

2022