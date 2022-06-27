The Project

Prices Skyrocketing For Second Hand Cars
News

Air Date: Mon 27 Jun 2022
in 3 months

Thanks to Covid, the resale value of used cars has skyrocketed. Prices are up 79% on pre-Covid levels, with some people making a profit selling their used cars.and#13;

