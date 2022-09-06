News (Delivered Differently)
Is Australia Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Monkeypox?
Monkeypox has started to spread around the world, with health authorities declaring it a global emergency, but what is it, how does it spread, and why is there so much stigma aimed at the gay community around it? Hamish Macdonald talks to experts and people who have contracted the virus to find out more.
Pop-Up Restaurant For People With Disabilities
A pop-up restaurant in Sydney is enabling people with disabilities to showcase their skills in an effort to tear down barriers against entering the workforce.
Tackling The Long-Term Impacts Of Head Trauma
Across all codes of contact sport, there’s a new focus on the long-term impacts of head trauma after a series of high profile incidents. A new podcast tackles the issue that for its host, James Graham, is very personal.
Welfare Payments Increased To Meet Inflation
More than 4 million Australians will receive an increase to their welfare payments. But advocate say that while the increase matches inflation, it is still not enough to afford the basics.
Rethinking The Way We Treat Addiction
In Australia, millions suffer from problematic drug, alcohol or gambling use. It can take an average of 20 years for people to seek help, but some brave people are trying to change it.
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Opens Up About Her Last Fateful Weeks
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a Paris underpass. Lee Sansum was one of Diana’s bodyguards, and he was with her during that final holiday in St Tropez. He opens up about Diana's last fateful weeks.
Michael Lipman Fights For Concussion Awareness
Michael Lipman was an international rugby star. But at age 40 he was diagnosed with dementia caused by the game he loves. Now Michael and his wife Frankie are laying bare the brutal truth about concussions.