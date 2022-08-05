News (Delivered Differently)
Café Owner Defends Barista Over Insensitive Review
A Sydney cafe owner has drawn widespread praise for publicly defending an employee who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, after being criticised in a one-star review.
Pet Surrender Rates Soaring, Adoptions Rates Falling
The pandemic has seen the number of dog and cat owners soar, as those stuck at home sort comfort from furry companions. But now, shelters around the country are experiencing an influx of pets and a sharp decrease in adoptions.
Nadesalingam Family Granted Permanent Visas
The wait is finally over for the Nadesalingam family in Biloela, as they've been granted permanent visas. They tells us how they're feeling after receiving the news.
Experts Warn Of Extreme Weather Combination For Australia
Flood-ravaged communities are desperate for a break in the weather as rain continues to belt the southeast. But experts are warning that a frightening combo of climate phenomena could mean the worst is yet to come. Meteorologist Nate Byrne joins us.
Ariarne Titmus On Breaking More Records
Aussie swimmers have smashed it at the Commonwealth Games, leaving the pool with 25 golds medals. Ariarne Titmus claimed four of them, and a new world record along the way. She joins us to chat about her record-breaking Games.
Greens Leader Agrees To Back Labor's Climate Bill
Labor’s signature 2030 climate target looks set to pass after the Greens agreed to back the controversial bill. So is this the beginning of the end of Australia’s climate wars? Adam Bandt, Leader of the Greens, joins us.
Aussies Turning To Virtual Reality To Own Property
With interest rates and rental prices skyrocketing, buying a home can feel increasingly like a pipe dream. So some forward-thinking Australians are turning to the virtual world of real estate instead.