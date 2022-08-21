The Project

NSW Logging Risking Extinction Of Koalas
Koalas are one of Australia’s most iconic species, but with relentless habitat loss and the impact of climate change, populations are in freefall and extinction now a very real possibility. Now it’s emerged NSW taxpayers might actually be funding the ongoing destruction.

image-placeholder2 mins

Saving Orangutans From Land Clearing

Over the weekend, conservationists have celebrated International Orangutan Day, and the fate of the species depends on how we mark it. Orangutans face an ongoing threat from land clearing for palm oil.

image-placeholder7 mins

NSW Logging Risking Extinction Of Koalas

image-placeholder4 mins

Drama Over AFL Legend's Musical Debut

Today in the theatre world, not all the drama was confined to the stage. Brownlow-winning AFL legend Shane Crawford has just landed a role in a musical, but some performers are not happy.

image-placeholder6 mins

Review Finds Flood Response Was Too Slow

Nearly six months since relentless flooding destroyed 4000 homes and took nine lives, flood victims are slamming the NSW government’s response to the disaster after a damning report was handed down on Wednesday. Lismore local Renae Tyson joins us.

image-placeholder5 mins

Former PM Defiant Over Ministries Scandal

The backlash over Scott Morrison’s secret ministries keeps on growing. Today, a defiant press conference from the former Prime Minister, poured fuel on the fire.

image-placeholder6 mins

Researchers Say They Can 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger

An astounding breakthrough in the ongoing attempts to bring the Tasmanian Tiger or Thylacine, back from extinction. Professor Andrew Pask heads up the Tasmanian Tiger project at Melbourne University and joins us.

image-placeholder19 mins

Michael Towke Breaks Silence On Scott Morrison Racism Claims

In an exclusive interview, Michael Towke speaks for the first time to Waleed Aly since accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of racism in a pre-selection battle in Cook 15 years ago.

image-placeholder6 mins

TikTok Under Fire For Andrew Tate Content

A few months ago, few had heard of TikTok’s newest star, Andrew Tate. Now, he’s been labelled the scariest man on the internet, accused of spreading violent misogynistic messaging, with TikTok coming under fire for promoting his content to minors.

