Saving Orangutans From Land Clearing
Over the weekend, conservationists have celebrated International Orangutan Day, and the fate of the species depends on how we mark it. Orangutans face an ongoing threat from land clearing for palm oil.
NSW Logging Risking Extinction Of Koalas
Koalas are one of Australia’s most iconic species, but with relentless habitat loss and the impact of climate change, populations are in freefall and extinction now a very real possibility. Now it’s emerged NSW taxpayers might actually be funding the ongoing destruction.
Drama Over AFL Legend's Musical Debut
Today in the theatre world, not all the drama was confined to the stage. Brownlow-winning AFL legend Shane Crawford has just landed a role in a musical, but some performers are not happy.
Review Finds Flood Response Was Too Slow
Nearly six months since relentless flooding destroyed 4000 homes and took nine lives, flood victims are slamming the NSW government’s response to the disaster after a damning report was handed down on Wednesday. Lismore local Renae Tyson joins us.
Former PM Defiant Over Ministries Scandal
The backlash over Scott Morrison’s secret ministries keeps on growing. Today, a defiant press conference from the former Prime Minister, poured fuel on the fire.
Researchers Say They Can 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger
An astounding breakthrough in the ongoing attempts to bring the Tasmanian Tiger or Thylacine, back from extinction. Professor Andrew Pask heads up the Tasmanian Tiger project at Melbourne University and joins us.
Michael Towke Breaks Silence On Scott Morrison Racism Claims
In an exclusive interview, Michael Towke speaks for the first time to Waleed Aly since accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of racism in a pre-selection battle in Cook 15 years ago.