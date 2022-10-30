The Project

New Program To Help Parents Recognise The Signs Of Mental Health Crises In Young People
NC | News

Would you know the signs of a young person contemplating suicide and if you did, would you know what to do about it? Now a new program is calling on parents to join the frontline of the youth mental health crisis. If you find yourself in need of help crisis support is available 24/7 through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder5 mins

Gold Trip's Trainer On Winning The Melbourne Cup

On a wet and wild Melbourne Cup Day, trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's horse, Gold Trip, took home the biggest prize of the day. Ciaron tells us how they finally achieved their life goal.

image-placeholder6 mins

Jockey Craig Williams Racing To Help Ukrainian Resistance

In the Melbourne Cup, millions of dollars will be wagered on Craig Williams and his mount Hoo Ya Mal. As one of Australia’s most successful jockeys, he’ll be vying for his second Cup win. But he is not in the saddle, as he is dedicating his time to helping the Ukrainian resistance.

image-placeholder7 mins

Vigils To Take Place Across The Country To Remember Cassius Turvey

Across the country, vigils are being held in memory of 15-year-old Noongar boy Cassius Turvey. As investigations into his death continue, a nation shares its sadness and rage. Cassius’ mother, Mechelle and family friend Megan Krakouer join us. A warning to First Nations viewers, this story contains images of the deceased.

image-placeholder6 mins

New Program To Help Parents Recognise The Signs Of Mental Health Crises In Young People

Would you know the signs of a young person contemplating suicide and if you did, would you know what to do about it? Now a new program is calling on parents to join the frontline of the youth mental health crisis. If you find yourself in need of help crisis support is available 24/7 through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

image-placeholder5 mins

One Mans Mission To Put Fresh Food On The Table

As the cost of living continues to rise across Australia, many are struggling to put fresh, healthy food on the table, but one Victorian man has made it his mission to tackle food insecurity. And he’s doing it from the ground up.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Conversation We Need To Have About Gina Rinehart

There's been a significant pile-on on the Australian Diamonds after Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting pulled out of a $15 million sponsorship deal. But as Tony Armstrong explains, there's also a con

image-placeholder4 mins

More Brands Cut Ties With Ye Over Racist Posts

Adidas is the latest brand to cut ties with the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. It's been a dramatic fortnight for Ye, which has included hate speech, social media bans, and a billion-dollar

image-placeholder5 mins

Ukrainian Dancers Protest War Through Ballet Take The Stage In Australia

Eight months into Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine, a troupe of displaced dancers is using ballet to fight back. They will be showcasing Swan Lake, traditionally used as a form of protest, across Australia in honour of Ukraine.

2022