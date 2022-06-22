The Project

New Jail Sentence Inspired By Police Tragedy
Air Date: Wed 22 Jun 2022
People who commit grossly offensive behaviour could be jailed for up to 5 years under a new law inspired by one of the worst tragedies in Australia's police history.

