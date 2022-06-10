The Project

Neighbours Wraps Up Filming For The Last Time
Air Date: Fri 10 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months

After 37 years, today was the final day of filming for the cast of Neighbours. While we don't know who will be left standing when the series ends in August, we poked and prodded Stefan Dennis to get some juicy details.

