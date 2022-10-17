News (Delivered Differently)
Nedd Brockmann's Million Dollar Run Ends In Bondi
Nedd Brockmann has just finished running almost 4000 kilometres from Perth to Bondi, raising $1.5 million to combat homelessness. He joins us at the finish line after his incredible effort.
Gen Z Leading The Charge For Change In Iran
Today marks one month since the beginning of the Iran uprising, which is quickly becoming a revolution. The resistance now threatening to topple one of the world’s strictest regimes, and Gen Z is lead
Australian Animal Species Greater Gliders Faces Uncertain Future
Australia has become known for having more animals going extinct than most places in the world, and there is now another species facing an uncertain future. The cute little Greater Gliders.
Brain Cells Grown In A Dish Learn To Play Computer Game
A Melbourne-based research team has grown a brain in a dish and taught it to play Pong, but how did it all come about and should we be worried?
Former Footy Player's Warning After Driving Tragedy
Paul Wheatley grew up playing footy, but hard knocks during his time playing would lead to a tragic set of circumstances as he got older.
Census Reveals Aussies Have Left The Office
The latest census data has revealed Australian workers are still enjoying working from home, and there's very little bosses can do about it.
Bali Bombing Survivors Reflect Healing 20 Years Later
It has been 20 years since 202 lives were lost in the Bali Bombings. For the survivors, the anniversary is a complicated mixture of sadness, gratitude, and sometimes forgiveness.