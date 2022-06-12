The Project

Nadesalingam Family's Message To Scott Morrison After Returning Home
Air Date: Sun 12 Jun 2022
The Nadesalingam family have celebrated their daughters' birthdays with a party on their first full day back in Biloela. In an exclusive, the family tell us how they feel about reports of boats leaving Sri Lanka and their message for Scott Morrison.

