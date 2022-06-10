The Project

Nadesalingam Family Is Finally Home In Bilo
News

Air Date: Fri 10 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months

Today is a momentous day for the Tamil family that call Biloela home. After four long years in detention, where they captured Australia's heart, the Nadesalingam family is finally home to Bilo.

News (Delivered Differently)

