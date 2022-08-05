The Project

Nadesalingam Family Granted Permanent Visas
NC | News

Air Date: Fri 5 Aug 2022

The wait is finally over for the Nadesalingam family in Biloela, as they've been granted permanent visas. They tells us how they're feeling after receiving the news.

