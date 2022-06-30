The Project

Mutual Obligations To Change For Job Seekers
Air Date: Thu 30 Jun 2022
The Workforce Australia program begins next week. It changes mutual obligations for more than 750,000 job seekers across the country and could impact their access to money.

