Murder Suspect Adnan Syed Freed
In 2014, the podcast ‘Serial’ captivated the world by investigating the incarceration of a young man accused of murder. Today, Adnan Syed is a free man, for now. Susan Simpson, an attorney instrumental in the release of Adnan, joins us.
Doctor's Life's Work Triggered By Personal Tragedy
Dr Lachlan McIver has spent much of his life helping out in war zones and Indigenous communities, and it was all triggered by a personal tragedy.
Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Buckingham Palace For The Final Time
Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, making the journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be reunited with her husband, Prince Philip.
The Difficult Time Ahead For The Monarchy
As the world prepares for the Queen’s funeral, there are questions being asked about what the future looks like for the Royal family as King Charles III becomes the figurehead of the family.
Remembering The Queen's Relationship With Australia
As we mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back on the unique relationship between the late monarch and Australia. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard joins us from London.
Queen's Coffin Arrives At Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey as the proceedings for her state funeral begin to get underway.
The Final Resting Place Of Queen Elizabeth II
Windsor Castle will be the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II. Lisa Wilkinson travelled to Windsor to find out what the monarch meant to the town.