Adidas is the latest brand to cut ties with the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. It's been a dramatic fortnight for Ye, which has included hate speech, social media bans, and a billion-dollar

image-placeholder4 mins

More Brands Cut Ties With Ye Over Racist Posts

image-placeholder5 mins

Ukrainian Dancers Protest War Through Ballet Take The Stage In Australia

Eight months into Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine, a troupe of displaced dancers is using ballet to fight back. They will be showcasing Swan Lake, traditionally used as a form of protest, across Australia in honour of Ukraine.

image-placeholder3 mins

Snapchat Loses $360 Million Last Quarter

Snapchat's latest results show that the social media app lost US$360 million last quarter. So is it the first sign that the app is about to go the way of Bebo?

image-placeholder6 mins

Rishi Sunak Becomes U.K. Prime Minister

A former banker and the U.K’s former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has vowed to unite the country after months of chaos. So who is the new British Prime Minister?

image-placeholder4 mins

What Does Labor's 'Wellbeing Budget' Mean?

Just one day out from Labor's first federal budget, there still isn't much known about the so-called 'Wellbeing Budget'. Here's what we know.

image-placeholder6 mins

World Champion Rhiannan Iffland On Diving Into Danger

Aussie Rhiannan Iffland is a six-time world champion of cliff diving, and she tells us how you become a champion at one of the most dangerous sports in the world.

image-placeholder1 mins

Arnott's Pulls Classic Assorted Pack

Arnott's Australia has pulled its family favourite Classic Assorted variety pack from supermarket shelves across the country. The pack was reportedly discontinued due to low sales and limited shelf space.

image-placeholder5 mins

Australia In Growing Cyberwar As Medibank Confirms Cyber Attack

First it was Optus, now it's Medibank customers have had their information stolen in a major cyberattack. Australia is now officially on the frontline of a growing cyberwar.

2022