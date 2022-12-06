News (Delivered Differently)
Two Women Visit Every Country
Rachel Davey And Martina Sebova quit their jobs, sold their stuff and set out with the aim of visiting every country in the world. They tell us how they did it on such a small budget and where their f
People Relying On TikTok To Diagnose Themselves
With GPs under more and more pressure, countless people are turning to social media to confirm they have neurodiverse conditions like ADHD and Autism but they aren't always right.
Marco Tilio on Socceroos' Return
Our World Cup heroes are home after the Socceroos best ever World Cup campaign. With the nation focused on round ball revelry, can we capitalise on our newfound love for the beautiful game? Socceroo Marco Tilio joins us to explain.
Is This The End For Kanye?
Kanye West is one of the most decorated artists in the music industry, but his latest outrage fuels more speculation his career and mental health are in free fall.
Bedgerabong School Still Teaching In Floods
The village of Bedgerabong in Central Western NSW has been battling floodwaters for months. Even though the town's roads are cut off, and flood water is lapping at their doors, the teachers have made
Meet Little Rap Legend Inkabee
An Indigenous rapper from Perth has released his debut single ‘Beat The Odds’ and he’s only ten years old. Ethan Eggington, also known as INKABEE, co-wrote the song with his hip-hop artist dad and hopes its lyrics will spread a message of strength and inspire other young people.
Sanna Marin On Standing Up To Vladimir Putin
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is young, progressive, has stood up to Vladimir Putin, come under fire for partying and is in charge of the world's happiest country. We ask Sanna why her nation is signing up to NATO in the midst of the war in Ukraine.