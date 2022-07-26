Manly Sea Eagles Coach Apologises After Player Revolt Over Pride Jersey
Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022
Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has issued an apology after the club's decision to wear a pride jersey triggered a player boycott. Manly great Ian Roberts was the first, and only, league player to come out while still playing, and joins us.
