Manly Sea Eagles Coach Apologises After Player Revolt Over Pride Jersey
Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has issued an apology after the club's decision to wear a pride jersey triggered a player boycott. Manly great Ian Roberts was the first, and only, league player to come out while still playing, and joins us.

