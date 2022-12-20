The Project

Looking Back At The Fun And Dangerous Toys
A popular Christmas toy has been recalled from supermarket shelves because of it's potential to cause light bruising on children. But, back in the day, there were a lot more toys just like it and lets

image-placeholder7 mins

The Restaurant For Those Who Are Struggling

Carol is a single Mum from Sydney who went to the hospital for a check-up and ended up leaving seven months later. After struggling to make ends meet, Carol met Ronni, the woman who created a very sp

image-placeholder3 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

Meet The Australians Vying To Become The Best Speedcubers In The World

For most of us, we aren't that great at the Rubik's cube but for some it can be completed in seconds, including 13-year-old Queenslander Charlie, who is vying to take the World Championship from Melbournian, Feliks Zemdegs. We found out if he could do it.

image-placeholder7 mins

Argentina Beat France In World Cup Final

In what could be the greatest Men's World Cup Final ever, we saw it all, with 6 goals scored, a hat-trick, a tense penalty shoot-out and finally, Lionel Messi winning the World Cup.

image-placeholder5 mins

The Ukraine War As It Happened In 2022

The resolve and resistance of the Ukrainian people has become the defining story of 2022. We relive the last 10 months of war as it happened.

image-placeholder6 mins

Giving Old Dogs A New Life

Adoptions of senior dogs are on the increase. They may come with some baggage but the rewards of giving an old dog a new home can be life changing.

image-placeholder3 mins

Argentina's World Cup Secret Potion

Argentina are into the World Cup Final against France this weekend but there's a secret potion that boarded the plane to Qatar with them that has the world asking.. What is Yerba Mate?

image-placeholder4 mins

Why Summer Is Catastrophic For Wildlife

For Australians, summer is the most wonderful time of the year. But for our wildlife, it’s the most deadly. We headed to Australia Zoo, to meet with Robert Irwin to find out how we can all help them.

2022