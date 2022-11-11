News (Delivered Differently)
LGBTQI+ Football Fans Concerned Over Safety At FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is just over a week away from kicking off in Qatar, and there are growing concerns over the safety of LGBTQI+ fans visiting the nation to support their teams.
Why Hasn't The Don Dale Youth Detention Centre In Darwin Shut Yet?
The infamous Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin was set to be shut down years ago after a Royal Commission said it should close as soon as possible. But it's still open. Ben Abbatangelo investigates why that is the case.
Aged Care Home Residents Fundraise With Amusing Calendar
Tommy Little visits residents at Hepburn House, who have a brand new calendar out for 2023, which shows them ageing disgracefully in many incredible ways.
Why MLB Teams Are Using Calum Scott's Hit Song
Calum Scott's cover of 'Dancing On My Own' is a banger, but no one loves it more than Major League Baseball teams in the US.
Australia's Real Life Mermaids
Around the world, there is a growing movement where like-minded people unite over their love of the ocean and live out their incredible ultimate fantasy.
Class Action For Over 65s Missing Out On NDIS
The government is facing a High Court battle over the tens of thousands of Australians over 65 who are missing out on NDIS funding.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese On If Energy Prices Will Be Lowered As Promised
Electricity prices are expected to increase by 20% over the coming months, but the Labor government made an election promise saying they would lower them. Is that still realistic? We ask Anthony Albanese.