News (Delivered Differently)
Legendary Rapper Coolio Dies Aged 59
It’s a sad day in the music world with legendary rapper Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, passing away at 59. We take a look back at his incredible life.
Britain On The Brink As Pound Tanks
The U.K. is teetering on the brink of utter chaos as their currency, the British Pound, tanks, inflation soars, and recession looms. It all started to happen after the new government introduced controversial tax cuts. But, how are they linked?
Pauline Hanson Reportedly Investigated Over Racist Tweet
The Australian Human Rights Commission is reportedly looking into One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson after drama on the floor of parliament over a tweet that's been branded as 'racist'. Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who was targeted by the tweet that started the row, joins us.
Optus Hack Will See Multiple States Change Driver's Licence Numbers
Multiple states across the country have announced they will change the driver's licence numbers of residents affected by the hack; it comes as the person who stole the data says they will no longer release the data onto the dark web.
NASA Crashes Spacecraft Into Asteroid
In one of its best achievements to date, NASA has successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid in a test of Earth's defences.
Grace Tame On Why Survivors Still Struggle To Have Their Voices Heard
Grace Tame is telling her story in her memoir but tells Carrie Bickmore why survivors are still struggling to have their voices heard, even someone with her powerful platform.
Calls For Changes To Cannabis Driving Rules
Medicinal cannabis users are calling for changes to driving rules. Currently, medicinal cannabis users are not able to drive in most of Australia, meaning many have to choose between taking their medicine or risk losing their license.