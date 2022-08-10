News (Delivered Differently)
Social Media's Impacts On Kids' Body Image
It’s no secret that social media is not always good for us, and that what we see online isn’t always real. But for young users, who can’t make that distinction, it can have serious impacts on body image.
Lauren Jackson Returns To The Australian Basketball Team
Six years after her retirement and nine years after her last Opals appearance, 41-year-old Lauren Jackson will suit up for Australia once more at next month’s Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney. Lauren joins us!
Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies Aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John, one of Australia’s greatest entertainers, has died, aged 73. Raised in Melbourne, Olivia found global stardom and became a selfless advocate for cancer patients.
The Legacy Of Dame Olivia Newton-John
Dame Olivia Newton-John was beloved across the world and selfless in her dedication to others. Her friends and family have paid tribute to the Australian icon. Barry Pearl co-starred beside Olivia in Grease, in the role of Doody, and shares his memories.
Northern NSW Residents Await Details Of Buy Back Scheme
More than five months after the floods in Northern NSW, residents of Lismore are anxiously awaiting details of a government buy-back scheme designed to encourage them to move out of danger. But for many, choosing to stay or go is anything but straightforward.
Café Owner Defends Barista Over Insensitive Review
A Sydney cafe owner has drawn widespread praise for publicly defending an employee who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, after being criticised in a one-star review.
Pet Surrender Rates Soaring, Adoptions Rates Falling
The pandemic has seen the number of dog and cat owners soar, as those stuck at home sort comfort from furry companions. But now, shelters around the country are experiencing an influx of pets and a sharp decrease in adoptions.