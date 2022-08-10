The Project

Lauren Jackson Returns To The Australian Basketball Team
NC | News

Air Date: Wed 10 Aug 2022

Six years after her retirement and nine years after her last Opals appearance, 41-year-old Lauren Jackson will suit up for Australia once more at next month’s Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney. Lauren joins us!

Lauren Jackson Returns To The Australian Basketball Team

