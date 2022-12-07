The Project

Journalist Pete On The News
NC | News

Pete didn't just bring the laughs; he also brought us the news stories we needed to know. Here's a look back at the groundbreaking journalist who taught us all a little something about how to report the news.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder5 mins

Peter Helliar's Final Goodbye From The Project

Peter Helliar has signed off from The Project desk for the last time. Here's how he said goodbye after eight years on the show.

image-placeholder4 mins

Journalist Pete On The News

Pete didn't just bring the laughs; he also brought us the news stories we needed to know. Here's a look back at the groundbreaking journalist who taught us all a little something about how to report the news.

image-placeholder6 mins

Pete's Best Viral Vednesday Vids

Every Vednesday, we've been treated to Pete's Viral clips of the week. So we take a look back at the very best of them, for the final Viral Vednesday.

image-placeholder6 mins

Two Women Visit Every Country

Rachel Davey And Martina Sebova quit their jobs, sold their stuff and set out with the aim of visiting every country in the world. They tell us how they did it on such a small budget and where their f

image-placeholder7 mins

People Relying On TikTok To Diagnose Themselves

With GPs under more and more pressure, countless people are turning to social media to confirm they have neurodiverse conditions like ADHD and Autism but they aren't always right.

image-placeholder6 mins

Marco Tilio on Socceroos' Return

Our World Cup heroes are home after the Socceroos best ever World Cup campaign. With the nation focused on round ball revelry, can we capitalise on our newfound love for the beautiful game? Socceroo Marco Tilio joins us to explain.

image-placeholder6 mins

Is This The End For Kanye?

Kanye West is one of the most decorated artists in the music industry, but his latest outrage fuels more speculation his career and mental health are in free fall.

image-placeholder7 mins

Bedgerabong School Still Teaching In Floods

The village of Bedgerabong in Central Western NSW has been battling floodwaters for months. Even though the town's roads are cut off, and flood water is lapping at their doors, the teachers have made

2022