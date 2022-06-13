The Project

Journalist Apologises For Rebel Wilson Outing
News

Air Date: Mon 13 Jun 2022
The journalist at the centre of Rebel Wilson's forced outing has apologised and said he will learn from his mistakes after the actor spoke out after the newspaper alleged she took matters into her own hands days publishing about her new relationship.

