Is The Metaverse Dream Collapsing?
It’s been touted as the future of the internet and soon we’re all apparently going to be living in it. But, after some recent failures, is the Metaverse dream collapsing before our very eyes?
Regulator Announces Crackdown On Cosmetic Surgery Industry
Cosmetic surgery is a $6 billion-a-year industry but has been filled with cowboy operators, leaving patients permanently disfigured and mentally traumatised. After a six-month review, the regulators announced a crackdown, but is it enough?
Women At Work The Major Focus Of First Day Of Federal Government's Job Summit
Politicians and business leaders have descended on Canberra for the Jobs Summit, with a huge focus on getting women back into work, but, there's $143 billion in tax cuts coming for the wealthy that could be used to fix the issue. So, why are the cuts going ahead? Treasurer Jim Chalmers joins us.
National Cabinet Reduces Covid Isolation To Five Days
National Cabinet has reduced Covid isolation to five days for people without symptoms and removed mandatory masks on flights. With plummeting case numbers, are we inching closer to the end of the pandemic?
Crackdown On Tech Companies Ignoring Online Abuse
Australian authorities have issued legal orders to major tech companies compelling them to explain what they’re doing to detect, report and prevent child abuse material on their platforms but what can they actually do?
Chris Dawson Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife Lynette
Chris Dawson has been found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette in 1982, following a trial that captivated the world. Claire Harvey from The Australian and a co-host of the Teacher’s Trial podcast, j
Johnny Ruffo Speaks Candidly About His Ongoing Battle With Cancer
Singer Johnny Ruffo has been told he will never be cancer free after two tumours were discovered in his brain in 2017 and 2020. Johnny sat down with Carrie Bickmore to talk about his highs, lows and what keeps him going.