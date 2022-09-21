News (Delivered Differently)
AFL Rocked By Review Into Racism Towards Hawthorn First Nations Players
The AFL is reeling after a damning report into claims of the shocking treatment of Hawthorn’s First Nations players. One coach has been stood down and one has had his start date delayed.
Is Ange Postecoglou About To Take On The Premier League?
Ange Postecoglou is back in Australia ahead of Celtic's appearance in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup. The Celtic manager drops by to tell us all about how he's taking on Europe and whether he could ab
Murder Suspect Adnan Syed Freed
In 2014, the podcast ‘Serial’ captivated the world by investigating the incarceration of a young man accused of murder. Today, Adnan Syed is a free man, for now. Susan Simpson, an attorney instrumental in the release of Adnan, joins us.
Doctor's Life's Work Triggered By Personal Tragedy
Dr Lachlan McIver has spent much of his life helping out in war zones and Indigenous communities, and it was all triggered by a personal tragedy.
Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Buckingham Palace For The Final Time
Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, making the journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be reunited with her husband, Prince Philip.
The Difficult Time Ahead For The Monarchy
As the world prepares for the Queen’s funeral, there are questions being asked about what the future looks like for the Royal family as King Charles III becomes the figurehead of the family.
Remembering The Queen's Relationship With Australia
As we mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back on the unique relationship between the late monarch and Australia. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard joins us from London.