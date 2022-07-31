Indigenous Musician And Activist Archie Roach Dies Aged 66
Musician and activist Archie Roach has passed away after a long illness. The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung senior elder was an inspiration to the end. Uncle Jack Charles worked closely with Archie Roach as an ambassador for his foundation, and joins us.
Indigenous Musician And Activist Archie Roach Dies Aged 66
