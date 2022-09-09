News (Delivered Differently)
How People Around The World Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
The world is in shock following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died. We look at how people from all different walks of life have responded to the devastating news.
Remarkable Moments That Made The World Fall In Love With Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned across the world but she was much more than just a monarch. We look back at some of the remarkable moments that made the world love the Queen more and more.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Incredible Relationship With Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II's life was full of significant challenges and big triumphs, but it was also full of love. Love of the Commonwealth, her family and most of all, for her late husband, Prince Philip. We look back at their incredible story.
Looking Back At Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Tours Of Australia
During Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, she visited Australia 16 times, underscoring a deep affection for our country. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd joins us to talk about his experience of meeting Her Royal Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth II's 70-Year Reign And How The World Changed Completely
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years and during that time the world saw some of the most profound changes it has ever seen. We look back at how the incredible monarch managed it all.
Queen Elizabeth II's Extraordinary Rise To The Throne
Queen Elizabeth II's reign was an unwavering part of our lives; it's often difficult to remember that the young princess was never supposed to be the monarch.
World In Shock As Buckingham Palace Announces Death Of Queen Elizabeth
The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, as the Commonwealth's longest-serving monarch passed away aged 96 in the early hours of Friday morning. This is how the saddest of days unfolded.
Sexual Assault Survivor Says School System Fails To Protect Students
For the first time, an Australian teenager has spoken about the systems that failed to protect students like her against sexual assault by others at the schools they attend every day. WARNING: This story contains details that may be triggering for other survivors.