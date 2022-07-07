How Courtney's Act New Show Was Born
News
Air Date: Thu 7 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Courtney Act is opening up her closet to some of Australia's favourite comedians in her new show for 10's Pilot Showcase. But she tells us how their transformation is not just about the clothes, but the conversation had along the way.
News (Delivered Differently)
Liberal Party Implement New Target For Female Ministers
The New South Wales Liberal Party are looking to avoid the same fate as their federal counterpart, setting a target to have women run in at least 40% of seats at next year's state election. Liberal Party Vice-President Teena McQueen joins us to expla
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022