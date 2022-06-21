The Project

Greens Leader Ignites Debate By Removing Australian Flag
News

Air Date: Tue 21 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months

Greens leader Adam Bandt has ignited a fierce debate by refusing to be seen with the Australian flag. Is it a national disgrace or an act of solidarity? Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe explains.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022