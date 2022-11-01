News (Delivered Differently)
Gold Trip's Trainer On Winning The Melbourne Cup
On a wet and wild Melbourne Cup Day, trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's horse, Gold Trip, took home the biggest prize of the day. Ciaron tells us how they finally achieved their life goal.
Jockey Craig Williams Racing To Help Ukrainian Resistance
In the Melbourne Cup, millions of dollars will be wagered on Craig Williams and his mount Hoo Ya Mal. As one of Australia’s most successful jockeys, he’ll be vying for his second Cup win. But he is not in the saddle, as he is dedicating his time to helping the Ukrainian resistance.
Vigils To Take Place Across The Country To Remember Cassius Turvey
Across the country, vigils are being held in memory of 15-year-old Noongar boy Cassius Turvey. As investigations into his death continue, a nation shares its sadness and rage. Cassius’ mother, Mechelle and family friend Megan Krakouer join us. A warning to First Nations viewers, this story contains images of the deceased.
One Mans Mission To Put Fresh Food On The Table
As the cost of living continues to rise across Australia, many are struggling to put fresh, healthy food on the table, but one Victorian man has made it his mission to tackle food insecurity. And he’s doing it from the ground up.
The Conversation We Need To Have About Gina Rinehart
There's been a significant pile-on on the Australian Diamonds after Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting pulled out of a $15 million sponsorship deal. But as Tony Armstrong explains, there's also a con
More Brands Cut Ties With Ye Over Racist Posts
Adidas is the latest brand to cut ties with the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. It's been a dramatic fortnight for Ye, which has included hate speech, social media bans, and a billion-dollar
Ukrainian Dancers Protest War Through Ballet Take The Stage In Australia
Eight months into Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine, a troupe of displaced dancers is using ballet to fight back. They will be showcasing Swan Lake, traditionally used as a form of protest, across Australia in honour of Ukraine.