Former PM Defiant Over Ministries Scandal
The backlash over Scott Morrison’s secret ministries keeps on growing. Today, a defiant press conference from the former Prime Minister, poured fuel on the fire.
Researchers Say They Can 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger
An astounding breakthrough in the ongoing attempts to bring the Tasmanian Tiger or Thylacine, back from extinction. Professor Andrew Pask heads up the Tasmanian Tiger project at Melbourne University and joins us.
Michael Towke Breaks Silence On Scott Morrison Racism Claims
In an exclusive interview, Michael Towke speaks for the first time to Waleed Aly since accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of racism in a pre-selection battle in Cook 15 years ago.
TikTok Under Fire For Andrew Tate Content
A few months ago, few had heard of TikTok’s newest star, Andrew Tate. Now, he’s been labelled the scariest man on the internet, accused of spreading violent misogynistic messaging, with TikTok coming under fire for promoting his content to minors.
State Governments Struggling To Pay Public Housing Loans
Whether it’s a monster mortgage or rising rent, many are having a hard time with the cost of housing right now. But state governments are also struggling with their repayments as well. Senator David Pocock explains.
Social Media's Impacts On Kids' Body Image
It’s no secret that social media is not always good for us, and that what we see online isn’t always real. But for young users, who can’t make that distinction, it can have serious impacts on body image.
Lauren Jackson Returns To The Australian Basketball Team
Six years after her retirement and nine years after her last Opals appearance, 41-year-old Lauren Jackson will suit up for Australia once more at next month’s Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney. Lauren joins us!