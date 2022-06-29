The Project

Former Footballers Speak Out On Difficulties Adjusting To Retirement
Air Date: Wed 29 Jun 2022
Retiring from any sport as a professional athlete can be a tough transition. After high-profile scandals of retired players, former AFL star Barry Hall and former NRL player Todd Carney are speaking out about their difficulties.

