The Project

Dying Mum's Final Wish
NC | News

Just over a year ago, we introduced you to a brave young mother named Karyn Love. Sadly, last week, cancer took Karyn’s life, but her spirit lives on through her little daughter and her final wish is now being taken care of.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder6 mins

Dying Mum's Final Wish

Just over a year ago, we introduced you to a brave young mother named Karyn Love. Sadly, last week, cancer took Karyn’s life, but her spirit lives on through her little daughter and her final wish is now being taken care of.

image-placeholder4 mins

Events That Shook 2022

2022 was nothing short of intense, with the Queen's passing, leaders coming and going, a climate crisis and a recession. We take a look back at some of the incredible moments that shaped 2022.

image-placeholder5 mins

Ham Hacks That Will Save Christmas

A ham will have pride of place on many Aussie Christmas tables on Sunday, but once the festivities die down, how do we keep our meat fresh to fill summer sandwiches? Matt Preston joins the show to share some tips.

image-placeholder7 mins

Resetting Australia's China Relationship

Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has landed in Beijing to try and salvage our relationship with China in what is being seen as a diplomatic breakthrough. But is it? Human Rights activist and artist Badiucao joins us.

image-placeholder6 mins

Doctor Shortage Leaves Patients At Risk

The Albanese government has pledged to strengthen the Medicare system, but with some communities like Clermont in Queensland having one GP with 2,500 patients, with lives on the line, will money be enough?

image-placeholder7 mins

The Restaurant For Those Who Are Struggling

Carol is a single Mum from Sydney who went to the hospital for a check-up and ended up leaving seven months later. After struggling to make ends meet, Carol met Ronni, the woman who created a very sp

image-placeholder3 mins

Looking Back At The Fun And Dangerous Toys

A popular Christmas toy has been recalled from supermarket shelves because of it's potential to cause light bruising on children. But, back in the day, there were a lot more toys just like it and lets

image-placeholder5 mins

Meet The Australians Vying To Become The Best Speedcubers In The World

For most of us, we aren't that great at the Rubik's cube but for some it can be completed in seconds, including 13-year-old Queenslander Charlie, who is vying to take the World Championship from Melbournian, Feliks Zemdegs. We found out if he could do it.

2022