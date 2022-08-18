News (Delivered Differently)
Drama Over AFL Legend's Musical Debut
Today in the theatre world, not all the drama was confined to the stage. Brownlow-winning AFL legend Shane Crawford has just landed a role in a musical, but some performers are not happy.
Review Finds Flood Response Was Too Slow
Nearly six months since relentless flooding destroyed 4000 homes and took nine lives, flood victims are slamming the NSW government’s response to the disaster after a damning report was handed down on Wednesday. Lismore local Renae Tyson joins us.
Former PM Defiant Over Ministries Scandal
The backlash over Scott Morrison’s secret ministries keeps on growing. Today, a defiant press conference from the former Prime Minister, poured fuel on the fire.
Researchers Say They Can 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger
An astounding breakthrough in the ongoing attempts to bring the Tasmanian Tiger or Thylacine, back from extinction. Professor Andrew Pask heads up the Tasmanian Tiger project at Melbourne University and joins us.
Michael Towke Breaks Silence On Scott Morrison Racism Claims
In an exclusive interview, Michael Towke speaks for the first time to Waleed Aly since accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of racism in a pre-selection battle in Cook 15 years ago.
TikTok Under Fire For Andrew Tate Content
A few months ago, few had heard of TikTok’s newest star, Andrew Tate. Now, he’s been labelled the scariest man on the internet, accused of spreading violent misogynistic messaging, with TikTok coming under fire for promoting his content to minors.
State Governments Struggling To Pay Public Housing Loans
Whether it’s a monster mortgage or rising rent, many are having a hard time with the cost of housing right now. But state governments are also struggling with their repayments as well. Senator David Pocock explains.