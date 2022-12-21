The Project

Doctor Shortage Leaves Patients At Risk
The Albanese government has pledged to strengthen the Medicare system, but with some communities like Clermont in Queensland having one GP with 2,500 patients, with lives on the line, will money be enough?

Doctor Shortage Leaves Patients At Risk

The Albanese government has pledged to strengthen the Medicare system, but with some communities like Clermont in Queensland having one GP with 2,500 patients, with lives on the line, will money be enough?

