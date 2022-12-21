News (Delivered Differently)
Ham Hacks That Will Save Christmas
A ham will have pride of place on many Aussie Christmas tables on Sunday, but once the festivities die down, how do we keep our meat fresh to fill summer sandwiches? Matt Preston joins the show to share some tips.
Resetting Australia's China Relationship
Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has landed in Beijing to try and salvage our relationship with China in what is being seen as a diplomatic breakthrough. But is it? Human Rights activist and artist Badiucao joins us.
Doctor Shortage Leaves Patients At Risk
The Albanese government has pledged to strengthen the Medicare system, but with some communities like Clermont in Queensland having one GP with 2,500 patients, with lives on the line, will money be enough?
The Restaurant For Those Who Are Struggling
Carol is a single Mum from Sydney who went to the hospital for a check-up and ended up leaving seven months later. After struggling to make ends meet, Carol met Ronni, the woman who created a very sp
Looking Back At The Fun And Dangerous Toys
A popular Christmas toy has been recalled from supermarket shelves because of it's potential to cause light bruising on children. But, back in the day, there were a lot more toys just like it and lets
Meet The Australians Vying To Become The Best Speedcubers In The World
For most of us, we aren't that great at the Rubik's cube but for some it can be completed in seconds, including 13-year-old Queenslander Charlie, who is vying to take the World Championship from Melbournian, Feliks Zemdegs. We found out if he could do it.
Argentina Beat France In World Cup Final
In what could be the greatest Men's World Cup Final ever, we saw it all, with 6 goals scored, a hat-trick, a tense penalty shoot-out and finally, Lionel Messi winning the World Cup.