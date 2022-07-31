DNA Helps Reunite Siblings After 80 Years
An amateur researcher brought two orphan siblings back together after nearly 80 years. The pair were separated during World War II, and thanks to a DNA test, have been reunited.
Indigenous Musician And Activist Archie Roach Dies Aged 66
Musician and activist Archie Roach has passed away after a long illness. The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung senior elder was an inspiration to the end. Uncle Jack Charles worked closely with Archie Roach as an ambassador for his foundation, and joins us.
2022