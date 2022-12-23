News (Delivered Differently)
Desperately Caring For A Baby Gorilla
For zookeeper Chad Staples, his own four kids have somewhat prepared him for the very special bundle of joy that’s suddenly turned up on his doorstep. Chris is caring for a desperately ill baby gorilla and nursing him back to health.
The Winners Of 2022
For many, 2022 has been a year we’re happy to see the back of, but despite the tough times, there was still plenty to inspire. So here’s a look back at the big achievements and the legends who made 20
Dying Mum's Final Wish
Just over a year ago, we introduced you to a brave young mother named Karyn Love. Sadly, last week, cancer took Karyn’s life, but her spirit lives on through her little daughter and her final wish is now being taken care of.
Events That Shook 2022
2022 was nothing short of intense, with the Queen's passing, leaders coming and going, a climate crisis and a recession. We take a look back at some of the incredible moments that shaped 2022.
Ham Hacks That Will Save Christmas
A ham will have pride of place on many Aussie Christmas tables on Sunday, but once the festivities die down, how do we keep our meat fresh to fill summer sandwiches? Matt Preston joins the show to share some tips.
Resetting Australia's China Relationship
Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has landed in Beijing to try and salvage our relationship with China in what is being seen as a diplomatic breakthrough. But is it? Human Rights activist and artist Badiucao joins us.
Doctor Shortage Leaves Patients At Risk
The Albanese government has pledged to strengthen the Medicare system, but with some communities like Clermont in Queensland having one GP with 2,500 patients, with lives on the line, will money be enough?