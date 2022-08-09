News (Delivered Differently)
Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies Aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John, one of Australia’s greatest entertainers, has died, aged 73. Raised in Melbourne, Olivia found global stardom and became a selfless advocate for cancer patients.
The Legacy Of Dame Olivia Newton-John
Dame Olivia Newton-John was beloved across the world and selfless in her dedication to others. Her friends and family have paid tribute to the Australian icon. Barry Pearl co-starred beside Olivia in Grease, in the role of Doody, and shares his memories.
Northern NSW Residents Await Details Of Buy Back Scheme
More than five months after the floods in Northern NSW, residents of Lismore are anxiously awaiting details of a government buy-back scheme designed to encourage them to move out of danger. But for many, choosing to stay or go is anything but straightforward.
Café Owner Defends Barista Over Insensitive Review
A Sydney cafe owner has drawn widespread praise for publicly defending an employee who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, after being criticised in a one-star review.
Pet Surrender Rates Soaring, Adoptions Rates Falling
The pandemic has seen the number of dog and cat owners soar, as those stuck at home sort comfort from furry companions. But now, shelters around the country are experiencing an influx of pets and a sharp decrease in adoptions.
Nadesalingam Family Granted Permanent Visas
The wait is finally over for the Nadesalingam family in Biloela, as they've been granted permanent visas. They tells us how they're feeling after receiving the news.
Experts Warn Of Extreme Weather Combination For Australia
Flood-ravaged communities are desperate for a break in the weather as rain continues to belt the southeast. But experts are warning that a frightening combo of climate phenomena could mean the worst is yet to come. Meteorologist Nate Byrne joins us.