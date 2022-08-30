The Project

Crackdown On Tech Companies Ignoring Online Abuse
Australian authorities have issued legal orders to major tech companies compelling them to explain what they’re doing to detect, report and prevent child abuse material on their platforms but what can they actually do?

5 mins

7 mins

Chris Dawson Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife Lynette

Chris Dawson has been found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette in 1982, following a trial that captivated the world. Claire Harvey from The Australian and a co-host of the Teacher’s Trial podcast, j

7 mins

Johnny Ruffo Speaks Candidly About His Ongoing Battle With Cancer

Singer Johnny Ruffo has been told he will never be cancer free after two tumours were discovered in his brain in 2017 and 2020. Johnny sat down with Carrie Bickmore to talk about his highs, lows and what keeps him going.

3 mins

Britney Spears Breaks Silence About Conservatorship

'"I was a machine.'' - Britney Spears has spoken about her 13-year conservatorship in a now-deleted 22-minute video on Youtube. In the clip, Spears reveals details about the work she was told to undertake by her father, Jamie.

8 mins

50 Years On Since 'Napalm Girl' Photo

It is nearing 50 years since one of the 20th Century's most famous photos was taken. Hamish met with Kim Phuc, known as 'Napalm Girl', to hear her incredible life story.

7 mins

AFLW Star Moana Hope Opens Up About Motherhood

Moana Hope was one of the early breakout stars of the AFLW, and she's also outwitted and outplayed on Survivor. But now she's taking on her biggest challenge, one she isn't taking for granted, motherhood.

5 mins

The NSW Town With Just One Road Out

The New South Wales floods have seen communities having to adapt to intense weather. But one town, Pitt Town, best known as the home of A Country Practice, is asking for urgent help.

6 mins

Doppelgängers Are A Real Thing

Every human is different, but new research has shown that maybe, there is another person who is almost exactly like you somewhere in the world. And it's all because your doppelgänger has very similar

