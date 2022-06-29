The Project

Claims Donald Trump Tried To Lead Capitol Riots Himself
News

Air Date: Wed 29 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months

"Take me to the Capitol now." The hearing into the January 6 insurrection has heard claims Donald Trump tried to lead the Capitol riots himself and lashed out violently when he wasn't obeyed.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022