Chloé Hayden On Disability Royal Commission
Dylan Alcott has defended the NDIS at the Disability Royal Commission in Brisbane today. Actor and disability advocate Chloé Hayden has also testified, calling for greater representation in the media, and the Heartbreak High star joins us.

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder11 mins

What We Know About The Fatal QLD Police Shooting

More information about the fatal ambush that killed two police officers has been revealed, with conspiracy theories at the centre of the investigation. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers join us.

image-placeholder7 mins

Adam Bandt On Opposing The Energy Relief Bill

Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to explain why his party is threatening to oppose a bill tabled by the Albanese government that promises to bring relief to household power bills.

image-placeholder8 mins

Medical Misogyny Killing Australian Women

This week the government has announced it's taking action on the silent medical issue that’s killing Australian women. Jamila Rizvi explains how medical misogyny means many women aren't receiving the healthcare they need.

image-placeholder4 mins

The New AI Art App, Lensa, That Is Causing Controversy

A new AI image-editing app, Lensa, is going viral as people create artworks out of their own images. But the app is receiving backlash after it was discovered the AI was trained using the work of artists without their consent.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Top Aussie Trends Of 2022

From Wordle to the World Cup, we take a look back at the things Aussies have been searching for online this year. So, what were the biggest trends of 2022?

image-placeholder4 mins

Cyber Security Burnout On The Rise

An ongoing study is finding those working on the frontline of cyber security, tasked with protecting that data, are burnt out and on the brink of leaving the industry.

image-placeholder5 mins

Peter Helliar's Final Goodbye From The Project

Peter Helliar has signed off from The Project desk for the last time. Here's how he said goodbye after eight years on the show.

