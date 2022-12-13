News (Delivered Differently)
Chloé Hayden On Disability Royal Commission
Dylan Alcott has defended the NDIS at the Disability Royal Commission in Brisbane today. Actor and disability advocate Chloé Hayden has also testified, calling for greater representation in the media, and the Heartbreak High star joins us.
What We Know About The Fatal QLD Police Shooting
More information about the fatal ambush that killed two police officers has been revealed, with conspiracy theories at the centre of the investigation. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers join us.
Adam Bandt On Opposing The Energy Relief Bill
Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to explain why his party is threatening to oppose a bill tabled by the Albanese government that promises to bring relief to household power bills.
Medical Misogyny Killing Australian Women
This week the government has announced it's taking action on the silent medical issue that’s killing Australian women. Jamila Rizvi explains how medical misogyny means many women aren't receiving the healthcare they need.
The New AI Art App, Lensa, That Is Causing Controversy
A new AI image-editing app, Lensa, is going viral as people create artworks out of their own images. But the app is receiving backlash after it was discovered the AI was trained using the work of artists without their consent.
The Top Aussie Trends Of 2022
From Wordle to the World Cup, we take a look back at the things Aussies have been searching for online this year. So, what were the biggest trends of 2022?
Cyber Security Burnout On The Rise
An ongoing study is finding those working on the frontline of cyber security, tasked with protecting that data, are burnt out and on the brink of leaving the industry.