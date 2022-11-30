The Project

Carrie's Best Good News Stories
Thanks to Carrie, we've had a good cry with her good news segment. So get the tissues out because we are looking back at some of the best ones.

image-placeholder5 mins

Carrie Bickmore Says Goodbye To The Project Desk

After 13 years at The Project desk, Carrie Bickmore has signed off. Here is the moment she said goodbye.

image-placeholder4 mins

Carrie's Best Celeb Chats

Over the years, Carrie has sat down with some of the biggest names in the world. We look back at Carrie's best chats with celebs and the everyday heroes that mattered.

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder7 mins

The $20 Million Journey Of Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer Campaign

One of the most extraordinary things Carrie has achieved has been her Beanie's 4 Brain Cancer campaign. We look back on the journey of how Carrie's campaign has raised more than $20 million, so far.

image-placeholder7 mins

Jimmy Barnes Cancels Tour Dates Due To Surgery

Aussie rock icon Jimmy Barnes has pulled the plug on all his upcoming shows this summer because he has to have hip and back surgery. He joins us to share how disappointed he is not to be able to see h

image-placeholder4 mins

Fans Boycott Balenciaga After Disturbing New Advert

Balenciaga is the fashion darling of the ultra-rich, and it’s made a name for itself with its weird, edgy campaigns. But Balenciaga’s latest move has horrified its once die-hard fans, many of whom are

image-placeholder5 mins

The Message Graham Arnold Told The Socceroos After World Cup Win

The Socceroos are on the cusp of getting out of the group stages at the World Cup, and we catch up with coach Graham Arnold to find out how things are going in the Aussie camp.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Campaign To Tighten Laws Around Revenge Porn

Lily Cook was told police couldn't do anything after intimate photos were distributed of her sunbathing because they'd been taken in a public setting. Now she's speaking out to help change the laws around image-based abuse.

2022