Capitol Riots Inquests Begin In Explosive Fashion
Air Date: Fri 10 Jun 2022
The U.S. Capitol riots of January 6th 2021, were a flashpoint for modern democracy. Today, the public hearings into the deadly insurrection finally began, and it was very explosive.

