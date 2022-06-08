Cancer Drug Trial Virtually Cures All Patients
News
Air Date: Wed 8 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months
In a medical trial, patients with advanced rectal cancer have all gone into remission after taking the same drug, and scientists are hoping Dostarlimab is just the tip of the iceberg.
