The Project

Cancer Drug Trial Virtually Cures All Patients
News

Air Date: Wed 8 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months

In a medical trial, patients with advanced rectal cancer have all gone into remission after taking the same drug, and scientists are hoping Dostarlimab is just the tip of the iceberg.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022