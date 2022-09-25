News (Delivered Differently)
Calls For Changes To Cannabis Driving Rules
Medicinal cannabis users are calling for changes to driving rules. Currently, medicinal cannabis users are not able to drive in most of Australia, meaning many have to choose between taking their medicine or risk losing their license.
How A Four-Day Working Week Could Be The Future
Researchers believe the four-day working week may be the way of the future. A U.K. trial was overwhelmingly successful, with staff getting an extra day off for the same pay and, in many cases, improved productivity.
Third Ruling Option Australia Could Consider
As the official mourning period for the Queen comes to an end, talk is turning to Australia's monarchy vs republic debate. But what if there was another way? Waleed Aly explains.
AFL Rocked By Review Into Racism Towards Hawthorn First Nations Players
The AFL is reeling after a damning report into claims of the shocking treatment of Hawthorn’s First Nations players. One coach has been stood down and one has had his start date delayed.
Is Ange Postecoglou About To Take On The Premier League?
Ange Postecoglou is back in Australia ahead of Celtic's appearance in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup. The Celtic manager drops by to tell us all about how he's taking on Europe and whether he could ab
Murder Suspect Adnan Syed Freed
In 2014, the podcast ‘Serial’ captivated the world by investigating the incarceration of a young man accused of murder. Today, Adnan Syed is a free man, for now. Susan Simpson, an attorney instrumental in the release of Adnan, joins us.
Doctor's Life's Work Triggered By Personal Tragedy
Dr Lachlan McIver has spent much of his life helping out in war zones and Indigenous communities, and it was all triggered by a personal tragedy.