Calls For Bowel Cancer Screening For Younger People
Air Date: Mon 20 Jun 2022
Had Kate Fitzgerald not been pregnant, her bowel cancer may have gone undiagnosed. After a miracle operation saved her and her baby's life, she joined Bowel Cancer Australia and is now calling for testing to be made free for younger people.

