Bringing More Women To The Tech Industry
News
Air Date: Tue 14 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months
Sarah Moran is a self-declared tech geek who saw a glaring problem in the tech industry - the severe lack of women. So, she co-founded an organisation to fix the problem.
