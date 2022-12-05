The Project

Bedgerabong School Still Teaching In Floods
NC | News

The village of Bedgerabong in Central Western NSW has been battling floodwaters for months. Even though the town's roads are cut off, and flood water is lapping at their doors, the teachers have made

image-placeholder6 mins

Is This The End For Kanye?

Kanye West is one of the most decorated artists in the music industry, but his latest outrage fuels more speculation his career and mental health are in free fall.

image-placeholder7 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

Meet Little Rap Legend Inkabee

An Indigenous rapper from Perth has released his debut single ‘Beat The Odds’ and he’s only ten years old. Ethan Eggington, also known as INKABEE, co-wrote the song with his hip-hop artist dad and hopes its lyrics will spread a message of strength and inspire other young people.

image-placeholder9 mins

Sanna Marin On Standing Up To Vladimir Putin

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is young, progressive, has stood up to Vladimir Putin, come under fire for partying and is in charge of the world's happiest country. We ask Sanna why her nation is signing up to NATO in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

image-placeholder5 mins

Graham Arnold's Treat For The Socceroos

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has done the unthinkable and taken the side to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Graham joins us and tells us about the big treat the players will be allowed following the big win.

image-placeholder8 mins

Socceroos Make Australia Proud

In the hours before dawn, a Socceroos miracle goal sent Australia through to the World Cup knock-out stage. So, can we go all the way? Aussie legend John Aloisi drops by.

image-placeholder5 mins

Carrie Bickmore Says Goodbye To The Project Desk

After 13 years at The Project desk, Carrie Bickmore has signed off. Here is the moment she said goodbye.

image-placeholder5 mins

Carrie's Best Good News Stories

Thanks to Carrie, we've had a good cry with her good news segment. So get the tissues out because we are looking back at some of the best ones.

