Is This The End For Kanye?
Kanye West is one of the most decorated artists in the music industry, but his latest outrage fuels more speculation his career and mental health are in free fall.
Bedgerabong School Still Teaching In Floods
The village of Bedgerabong in Central Western NSW has been battling floodwaters for months. Even though the town's roads are cut off, and flood water is lapping at their doors, the teachers have made
Meet Little Rap Legend Inkabee
An Indigenous rapper from Perth has released his debut single ‘Beat The Odds’ and he’s only ten years old. Ethan Eggington, also known as INKABEE, co-wrote the song with his hip-hop artist dad and hopes its lyrics will spread a message of strength and inspire other young people.
Sanna Marin On Standing Up To Vladimir Putin
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is young, progressive, has stood up to Vladimir Putin, come under fire for partying and is in charge of the world's happiest country. We ask Sanna why her nation is signing up to NATO in the midst of the war in Ukraine.
Graham Arnold's Treat For The Socceroos
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has done the unthinkable and taken the side to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Graham joins us and tells us about the big treat the players will be allowed following the big win.
Socceroos Make Australia Proud
In the hours before dawn, a Socceroos miracle goal sent Australia through to the World Cup knock-out stage. So, can we go all the way? Aussie legend John Aloisi drops by.
Carrie Bickmore Says Goodbye To The Project Desk
After 13 years at The Project desk, Carrie Bickmore has signed off. Here is the moment she said goodbye.