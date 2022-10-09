News (Delivered Differently)
What Has Changed 10 Years After Julia Gillard's Famous 'Misogyny Speech'
It's been 10 years since then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard's misogyny-blasting speech made waves around the world. Julia joins us to tell us what's changed since then and what more needs to be done in politics.
Bali Bombing Survivors Reflect 20 Years On
On the surface, Phil, Peter and Megan may seem like three people with very little in common, but all three survived the Bali Bombings 20 years ago. Their story is of courage and triumph against all odds. A warning, this story contains images that may be confronting.
What Are Open Relationships And Why Couples Decide To Share
Linwood and Carmen look like any regular couple, but their relationship is unconventional. Like many other Aussies, they have an open relationship, and while it might be scary for some, they tell us just how it works.
Australian Investigators Reflect On Bali Bombings 20 Years Later
Just days after a series of bomb blasts ripped the heart out of Bali, Aussie investigators were on the ground combing the rubble for clues and helping to identify victims. Twenty years on, the first r
Ukraine's Proposal For Australia To Help Rebuild
As Russia and Ukraine step up the battle over key territory, a new proposal could see Australia taking on a special role in helping to rebuild the embattled country.
The Love Boat Sets Sail On Channel 10
A bunch of eligible singles, sailing the Mediterranean on a cruise ship fighting it out to find their one true love. The Real Love Boat is about to set sail, and host Darren McMullen is here to tell
Australian Schools Failing Kids In Literacy And Numeracy
Literacy and numeracy are the basic skills necessary for everyday life. But according to a new report, schools are failing our kids at both. So is it time to go back to the drawing board and what would modern schools look like?