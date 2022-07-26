The Project

Australia's Declining Birth Rate Worries Experts
Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022
Australia is having fewer babies than ever before and those who are having children are choosing to have them later in life. It means a population in decline and some experts are worried. Professor John Aitken explains.

